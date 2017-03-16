Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Cardinal Health
(
CAH
), Others Line Up for
Medtronic
(
MDT
)'s Medical Supplies Biz
Tweet
3/16/2017 7:40:43 AM
Cardinal Health Inc. is among several companies that are bidding to buy Medtronic's medical-supplies business, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.
Dublin, Ohio-based medical-products supplier Cardinal is the leading suitor, the news service reported, citing sources with knowledge of the deal. Northfield, Ill.-based Medline Industries Inc. has also reportedly put in a bid.
A Medtronic spokesperson declined to comment to Bloomberg.
Read at
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
