Cardinal Health (CAH), Others Line Up for Medtronic (MDT)'s Medical Supplies Biz



3/16/2017 7:40:43 AM

Cardinal Health Inc. is among several companies that are bidding to buy Medtronic's medical-supplies business, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

Dublin, Ohio-based medical-products supplier Cardinal is the leading suitor, the news service reported, citing sources with knowledge of the deal. Northfield, Ill.-based Medline Industries Inc. has also reportedly put in a bid.

A Medtronic spokesperson declined to comment to Bloomberg.



