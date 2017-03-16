|
Sanders, Cummings Probing FDA’s Handling of Marathon Pharma After a Controversial OK of Old Steroid for Duchenne MD
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Elijah Cummings are taking direct aim at the FDA today, criticizing the agency for its red-carpet treatment of Marathon Pharmaceuticals as the biopharma company wound its way through the regulatory review process, picking up a lucrative approval to use a cheap, generic steroid as a high-priced branded therapy specifically for Duchenne muscular dystrophy after repackaging data more than 20 years old.
The FDA has said before that they simply followed the rules in the way it handled this drug, OK’d as Emflaza.
