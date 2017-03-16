Biogen (BIIB) Puts E-Scape Bio Vet on Payroll to Tackle Neurodegenerative Diseases Like Alzheimer's

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biogen
(NASDAQ:BIIB) today announced the appointment of Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D.,
as senior vice president, Research and Early Development (RED). Dr.
Ghosh will lead Biogen’s RED organization in the discovery and
development of drug candidates from idea through proof of concept. He
will report to Michael Ehlers, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president,
Head of Research and Development. Dr. Ghosh will begin his service at
Biogen in April.
“We are excited to have Anirvan Ghosh join us at Biogen,” said Dr.
Ehlers. “After an extensive global search, we have found an inspired
leader to guide an exceptional Research and Early Development team.
Anirvan is an accomplished neuroscientist and industry R&D leader who
has delivered multiple novel drug candidates to the clinic.”
Dr. Ghosh joins Biogen from E-Scape Bio, where he served as chief
scientific officer. Prior to heading discovery efforts for Alzheimer’s
disease and neurodegenerative disorders at E-Scape Bio, he served as
vice president, Global Head of Neuroscience Discovery and Biomarkers at
Roche. In this capacity, Dr. Ghosh led research and drug discovery for
programs addressing neurodegenerative diseases as well as
neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders.
“Biogen has been a pioneer in bringing breakthrough medicines to
patients with multiple sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy, as well as
finding new approaches for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and
ALS – conditions that represent some of the hardest challenges in
medicine,” said Dr. Ghosh. “I am excited and honored to lead Research
and Early Development, and I look forward to accelerating our efforts to
translate the highest quality science and our best ideas into a new
generation of medicines at Biogen.”
Prior to joining industry, Dr. Ghosh served as a professor on the
neuroscience faculties of the Johns Hopkins University and the
University of California, San Diego. His academic research has focused
on understanding how connections in the brain are established during
development and how these connections may be affected in
neurodevelopmental disorders. Dr. Ghosh received a BS in Physics from
the California Institute of Technology, a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from
Stanford University, and postdoctoral training at Harvard Medical
School. He is the author of more than 90 scientific publications.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology and today the Company has the
leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has
introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular
atrophy, and is at the forefront of neurology research for conditions
including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic
lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes
biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
