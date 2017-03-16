Biogen (BIIB) Puts E-Scape Bio Vet on Payroll to Tackle Neurodegenerative Diseases Like Alzheimer's

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) today announced the appointment of Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., as senior vice president, Research and Early Development (RED). Dr. Ghosh will lead Biogen’s RED organization in the discovery and development of drug candidates from idea through proof of concept. He will report to Michael Ehlers, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, Head of Research and Development. Dr. Ghosh will begin his service at Biogen in April.

“ We are excited to have Anirvan Ghosh join us at Biogen,” said Dr. Ehlers. “ After an extensive global search, we have found an inspired leader to guide an exceptional Research and Early Development team. Anirvan is an accomplished neuroscientist and industry R&D leader who has delivered multiple novel drug candidates to the clinic.”

Dr. Ghosh joins Biogen from E-Scape Bio, where he served as chief scientific officer. Prior to heading discovery efforts for Alzheimer’s disease and neurodegenerative disorders at E-Scape Bio, he served as vice president, Global Head of Neuroscience Discovery and Biomarkers at Roche. In this capacity, Dr. Ghosh led research and drug discovery for programs addressing neurodegenerative diseases as well as neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders.

“ Biogen has been a pioneer in bringing breakthrough medicines to patients with multiple sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy, as well as finding new approaches for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and ALS – conditions that represent some of the hardest challenges in medicine,” said Dr. Ghosh. “ I am excited and honored to lead Research and Early Development, and I look forward to accelerating our efforts to translate the highest quality science and our best ideas into a new generation of medicines at Biogen.”

Prior to joining industry, Dr. Ghosh served as a professor on the neuroscience faculties of the Johns Hopkins University and the University of California, San Diego. His academic research has focused on understanding how connections in the brain are established during development and how these connections may be affected in neurodevelopmental disorders. Dr. Ghosh received a BS in Physics from the California Institute of Technology, a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Stanford University, and postdoctoral training at Harvard Medical School. He is the author of more than 90 scientific publications.

About Biogen

Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology and today the Company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and is at the forefront of neurology research for conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.