Massachusetts' RenalGuard Grabs $15 Million Series A



3/16/2017 6:58:28 AM

RenalGuard Solutions said today that it raised a $14.5 million Series A round for a pivotal trial of its device to prevent acute kidney injury during percutaneous procedures.

The Milford, Mass.-based company’s eponymous device is designed to measure urine output and automatically infuse hydration fluid based on those measurements. It aims to induce high urine rates to protect the kidneys against “a range of insults,” the company said.

Exigent Capital led the round, joined by existing backers Genesis Capital Advisors and other private equity investors, RenalGuard said. Ex-Oridion Medical CEO Alan Adler joined the board of directors on behalf of Exigent as part of the round, the company said.

