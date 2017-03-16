Akebia (AKBA) Spinoff Aerpio Scores $40 Million

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals successfully completes reverse merger and closes
private placement of $40 Million
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical
company focused on advancing first-in-class treatments for ocular
diseases, today announced the successful completion of its reverse
merger transaction with Aerpio Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aerpio”) and Aerpio
Acquisition Corp. (“Merger Sub”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the
Company. Following the reverse merger transaction, the Company will
continue the historical business of Aerpio.
The reverse merger transaction closed on March 15, 2017, pursuant to
which Merger Sub merged with and into Aerpio, with Aerpio continuing as
the surviving corporation. All outstanding capital stock of Aerpio was
converted into shares of the Company’s common stock, and all outstanding
options to purchase common stock of Aerpio have been converted into
options to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock.
The Company also announced today the consummation of a private placement
for gross proceeds of approximately $40.0 million for the issuance of an
estimated 8.0 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of
$5.00 per share. Net proceeds from the transaction will be used for
clinical development activities, including advancement of Aerpio’s lead
program, AKB-9778, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR).
Current investors of Aerpio participated in the offering, including
Novartis Venture Fund, OrbiMed, Satter Investment Management, Kearny
Venture Partners, Venture Investors, LLC., and Triathlon Medical
Ventures. New institutional investors, Montrose Capital Partners and
Ally-Bridge, also participated in the offering. Raymond James &
Associates, Inc., National Securities Corporation, and Katalyst
Securities LLC acted as placement agents in the offering.
Following the completion of the reverse merger transaction and
subsequent financing, the Company’s Board of Directors is comprised of
eight members. Previous members of Aerpio’s board of directors,
including, Muneer Satter (Chairman), Joseph Gardner, Ph.D., Chau Khuong
Ph.D., Anupam Dalal, M.D., and Paul Weiss, Ph.D., will remain on as
Directors of the Company. In addition, Caley Castelein, M.D., Pravin
Dugel, M.D., and Steven Prelack have joined the Company as Directors.
“Tie2 has steadily gained momentum as one of the most scientifically
validated pathways for stabilizing vasculature and now stands at the
forefront of new mechanisms being studied to treat retinal disease,”
noted Joseph Gardner, President & CEO. “The potential of AKB-9778 for
patients with DR is significant. Reversing the progression of diabetic
eye disease, without repeated injections into the eye, could positively
impact the lives of millions of people. The hard work and commitment of
our team over the last year, in conjunction with this financing, will
allow us to initiate our next study and bring us one step closer to
realizing this vision.”
“The focus on DR provides a unique opportunity to transform the way
diabetic eye disease is treated across the globe,” noted Dr. Pravin
Dugel, a preeminent retina specialist and one of the Company’s newly
elected Directors. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to be on the
Aerpio team and proud to work on a potentially game-changing therapy for
patients with no current treatment options.”
In the second quarter of 2017, the Company plans to initiate a 150
patient, double-masked, placebo-controlled, Phase 2b trial of once- and
twice-daily dosing of AKB-9778 for 12 months to evaluate the safety and
efficacy of AKB-9778 in subjects with moderate to severe DR without
diabetic macular edema.
The offering was exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the
Securities Act and Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated by the SEC
thereunder. The Common Stock in the offering was sold to “accredited
investors,” as defined in Regulation D, and was conducted on a
“reasonable best efforts” basis.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
advancing first-in-class treatments for ocular diseases. The Company’s
lead program, AKB-9778, is a small molecule activator of the Tie2
pathway and is in clinical development for diabetic retinopathy.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in
this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking
statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things,
the Company’s anticipated uses of proceeds from the private placement,
business and product development plans and market information, including
the timeline of, and other developmental plans for, AKB-9778 for
diabetic retinopathy or otherwise, and the therapeutic potential
of the Company’s product candidates, including AKB-9778. Actual results
could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due
to several risk factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability
to raise the additional funding needed to continue to develop AKB-9778
or other product development plans, the inherent uncertainties
associated with the FDA and drug development process, competition in the
industry in which the Company operates and overall market conditions.
These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press
release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the
forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results
could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements,
except as required by law. Investors should consult all the information
set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set
forth in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC
available at www.sec.gov.