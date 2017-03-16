 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Fiber Optics Integrated Into Fabric Let Clothing Measure Heart Rate, Empa Reveals



3/16/2017 6:31:17 AM

At Empa (Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology), researchers have developed a way of integrating optic fibers into clothing and using this technology to detect a person’s heart rate. The polymer fibers are highly flexible, keeping the integrated clothing still soft and comfortable.

A prototype hat using the new fiber optics was developed so that the tips of the fibers faced toward the skin.

