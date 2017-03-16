Bay Area VC Firm Pivotal bioVenture Partners Closes $300 Million Life Sciences Fund

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivotal bioVenture Partners announced today the closing of Pivotal
bioVenture Partners Fund I, raising over $300 million to invest in early
stage biotechnology companies. Pivotal bioVenture Partners, funded by
the Nan Fung Group, is led by Dr. Tracy Saxton, PhD, MBA and Mr. Vincent
Cheung. Pivotal’s investment strategy is centered on identifying
companies developing groundbreaking, differentiated science from
discovery to early clinical development with the potential to deliver
transformative therapies.
“This is an amazing period of innovation in medicine as our knowledge of
life sciences is constantly evolving,” said Dr. Tracy Saxton, Founder
and Managing Partner of Pivotal bioVenture Partners. “Pivotal will
invest in biotechnology companies with strong teams and differentiated
science that can be mined to develop therapeutics to improve human
health. There are many funds focused on de-risked clinical assets rather
than early stage therapeutics, however, we plan to be an active investor
in the early stage arena and look forward to partnering with
leading-edge, science-based companies to achieve this goal.”
Prior to co-founding Pivotal, Dr. Saxton was an investor with the Roche
Venture Fund and SV Life Sciences Advisers where she focused on
biopharmaceutical investments. She is joined by Dr. Karoly Nikolich, PhD
who serves as an advisor and Venture Partner bringing 25 years of senior
executive experience.
About Pivotal bioVenture Partners
Pivotal bioVenture Partners is a San Francisco-based venture capital
firm investing in early stage biotechnology companies. Pivotal closed on
$300 million for their first fund and its investment strategy is
centered on identifying companies developing differentiated science from
discovery to early clinical development with the potential to deliver
transformative therapies. The Pivotal team includes experienced life
science investors and entrepreneurs with a track record of venture
investing and scientific acumen. Learn more at https://pivotalbiovp.com/.
About Nan Fung Group
Nan Fung Group, based in Hong Kong, is a respected international
business conglomerate with global interests in property markets,
financial investments and a diverse range of business partnerships. The
Group has been an investor in the healthcare and life science industries
and is expanding into those areas more actively, backing Pivotal as one
of such endeavors. Learn more at https://www.nanfung.com/.