Bay Area VC Firm Pivotal bioVenture Partners Closes $300 Million Life Sciences Fund

Pivotal bioVenture Partners announced today the closing of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Fund I, raising over $300 million to invest in early stage biotechnology companies. Pivotal bioVenture Partners, funded by the Nan Fung Group, is led by Dr. Tracy Saxton, PhD, MBA and Mr. Vincent Cheung. Pivotal's investment strategy is centered on identifying companies developing groundbreaking, differentiated science from discovery to early clinical development with the potential to deliver transformative therapies.

“ This is an amazing period of innovation in medicine as our knowledge of life sciences is constantly evolving,” said Dr. Tracy Saxton, Founder and Managing Partner of Pivotal bioVenture Partners. “ Pivotal will invest in biotechnology companies with strong teams and differentiated science that can be mined to develop therapeutics to improve human health. There are many funds focused on de-risked clinical assets rather than early stage therapeutics, however, we plan to be an active investor in the early stage arena and look forward to partnering with leading-edge, science-based companies to achieve this goal.”

Prior to co-founding Pivotal, Dr. Saxton was an investor with the Roche Venture Fund and SV Life Sciences Advisers where she focused on biopharmaceutical investments. She is joined by Dr. Karoly Nikolich, PhD who serves as an advisor and Venture Partner bringing 25 years of senior executive experience.

About Pivotal bioVenture Partners

Pivotal bioVenture Partners is a San Francisco-based venture capital firm investing in early stage biotechnology companies. Pivotal closed on $300 million for their first fund and its investment strategy is centered on identifying companies developing differentiated science from discovery to early clinical development with the potential to deliver transformative therapies. The Pivotal team includes experienced life science investors and entrepreneurs with a track record of venture investing and scientific acumen. Learn more at https://pivotalbiovp.com/.

About Nan Fung Group

Nan Fung Group, based in Hong Kong, is a respected international business conglomerate with global interests in property markets, financial investments and a diverse range of business partnerships. The Group has been an investor in the healthcare and life science industries and is expanding into those areas more actively, backing Pivotal as one of such endeavors. Learn more at https://www.nanfung.com/.