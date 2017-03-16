 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Trump Budget Would Double FDA Product Review Fees, Leading to Faster Drug Approvals



3/16/2017 6:23:24 AM

The cost to healthcare companies for U.S. regulatory review of their products, including drugs and medical devices, would more than double under the Trump administration's proposed 2018 budget.

For 2018, the Trump administration has budgeted over $2 billion in fees to be collected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from industry, twice as much as in 2017, according to budget documents released on Thursday.

Citing a constrained budget environment, the proposed budget said industries that benefit from the FDA's approval "can and should pay for their share."

Reuters


Reuters
   

