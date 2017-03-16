 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Major Reorganization to Hit the NIH, Deep Cuts to Affect Thousands



3/16/2017 6:19:43 AM

President Donald Trump's first budget request to Congress, to be released at 7 a.m. Thursday, will call for cutting the 2018 budget of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by $6 billion, or nearly 20%, according to sources familiar with the proposal. The Department of Energy's (DOE's) Office of Science would lose $900 million, or nearly 20% of its $5 billion budget. The proposal also calls for deep cuts to the research programs at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and a 5% cut to NASA's Earth science budget. And it would eliminate DOE's roughly $300 million Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy (ARPA-E).

