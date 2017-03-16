This CRISPR Startup Co-Founded by a 30-Year-Old Just Nabbed $38 Million for Pig-to-Human Transplants

Biotechnology Industry Veteran Daniel S. Lynch Joins as Executive
Chairman of the Board of Directors
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eGenesis, a biotechnology company focused on utilizing genome editing
technology to make xenotransplantation a routine and lifesaving medical
procedure, today announced that it raised a $38 million Series A
financing co-led by Biomatics Capital and ARCH Venture Partners, with
participation from Khosla Ventures, Alta Partners, Alexandria Venture
Investments, Heritage Provider Network, Berggruen Holdings North America
Ltd., Uprising, and Fan Ventures. In addition, Daniel S. Lynch has
joined eGenesis as Executive Chairman.
“eGenesis brings together the most advanced genetic science with a
world-leading team of scientists to fulfill an urgent medical need”
Xenotransplantation is the process of grafting or transplanting organs
or tissues to humans from other species, and it holds vast potential for
filling the tremendous medical need for healthy organs for
transplantation. In the U.S., more than 118,000 people are in need of an
organ transplant and 22 people die every day because an organ is not
available, according the U.S. Health Resources and Services
Administration.
“While some challenges remain, our founding team confidently aspires to
create a world where patients don’t have to die waiting for an organ
transplant,” said Luhan Yang, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and
Co-Founder with Harvard Medical School geneticist George Church, Ph.D.
“With this significant investment, we expect to leverage our powerful
genome editing platform to create a pathway toward developing and
delivering a safe and effective xenotransplantation solution for
patients in need. We hope to see xenotransplantation recognized as a
viable resource in the medical community as soon as possible.”
To accomplish this goal, eGenesis is harnessing its CRISPR-based
technology platform to deliver safe and effective human transplantable
cells, tissues and organs, which are grown in pigs. The eGenesis
approach is still in its early stages, but includes genomic engineering
of pig cells, organ maturation and finally, successful organ
transplantation.
Concurrent with the financing, Biomatic’s Dr. Boris Nikolic and ARCH’s
Dr. Steven Gillis joined Dr. Luhan Yang on the board of directors, and
biotech industry veteran Daniel Lynch was added as Executive Chairman.
Mr. Lynch brings more than 25 years of experience serving in management
positions in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, including
as Chief Executive Officer of ImClone Systems and as Executive Chairman
of Avila Therapeutics and Stromedix Inc. Mr. Lynch currently serves on
the board of directors of a number of biotech companies, including
bluebird bio.
“I am truly delighted to join the eGenesis team; the work the company is
doing is groundbreaking and has the potential to make a significant
difference in the lives of so many people waiting for organ
transplants,” said Mr. Lynch. “I am confident that eGenesis will change
the course of gene editing and transplant medicine and I’m proud to be
working with the team that can make it happen.”
In addition to Dr. Yang, eGenesis’ scientific team includes Marc Guell,
Founding Scientist and Director of Synthetic Biology, and seven
scientists from Harvard with renowned expertise in genome editing,
synthetic biology and transgenic animals.
“eGenesis brings together the most advanced genetic science with a
world-leading team of scientists to fulfill an urgent medical need,”
said Boris Nikolic, M.D., Managing Director of Biomatics Capital. “The
concept of xenotransplantation has been explored for decades as a
potential answer to the scarcity of human organs and tissue. Now, with
the breakthrough engineering and technology of eGenesis, it is on track
to become a reality.”
About eGenesis
eGenesis is a life sciences company focused on leveraging genome editing
technology to deliver safe and effective human transplantable cells,
tissues and organs to the hundreds of thousands of patients worldwide
who are in dire need. For more information, please visit www.egenesisbio.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Follow us on LinkedIn.
About Biomatics Capital
Biomatics Capital invests in transformational innovation at the
intersection of healthcare and technology. Based in Seattle, Biomatics
is a $200 million fund that focuses on early-stage investments,
primarily in genomics and digital health. Co-founders and General
Partners Dr. Boris Nikolic and Julie Sunderland have invested together
in emerging technology, health care and life science ventures since
2010, leveraging their deep technical knowledge and partnering expertise
with an established network of leading academics, pharma executives and
venture capital firms. For more information, please visit https://www.biomaticscapital.com/.
About ARCH Venture Partners
ARCH Venture Partners, one of the largest early stage technology venture
firms in the U.S., invests in seed and early stage advanced technology
companies. ARCH enjoys special recognition as a leader in the
commercialization of technologies developed at academic institutions,
corporate research labs and national laboratories. Now in its 30th year,
ARCH has over $2.5 billion in committed capital through nine venture
funds, and has co-founded and provided initial investments for over 200
companies. For more information, please visit http://www.archventure.com/.