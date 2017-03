What To Expect From Fitbit (FIT) In 2017

When Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) released revised guidance about a month ago, they let investors and the market know that 2016's Q4 earnings would be much lower than originally projected. Last week, its reported fourth-quarter earnings have proved that guidance right.On this episode of Industry Focus: Tech, Motley Fool analyst Dylan Lewis and contributor Evan Niu go over the most important numbers from Fitbit's earnings report, and the main reasons behind the sudden drop in performance.