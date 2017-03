One of the most fevered areas of M&A speculation in biotech just got a big splash of cold water.AstraZeneca PLC's Lynparza is a PARP inhibitor, a type of cancer drug first approved by the FDA to treat ovarian cancer, with potential to treat other diseases. Clovis Oncology Inc. and Tesaro Inc. are both nipping at its heels with rival drugs and are near the top of every list of biotech buyout targets.