An Unprecedented Lifetime Warranty In The Medical Device Sector - MEDICREA



3/16/2017 5:55:31 AM

Innovations in medicine continue to push the edge of the envelope. I recently had the opportunity to speak with Rick Kienzle, Chief Commercial and Business Development Officer, at Medicrea. Medicrea specializes in the manufacture, and distribution of innovative proprietary technologies devoted exclusively to spinal surgery. Operating in a $10 billion market, Medicrea operates with 160 employees. Kienzle is one of the 55 employees working in the company’s Soho office in New York City. He joined the company and its Board last August, alongside financing by a leading US health care investor.

Read at Forbes


Forbes
