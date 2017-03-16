Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Is
Valeant
(
VRX
) Finished Now That
Ackman
Is Out of the Picture?
Tweet
3/16/2017 5:51:02 AM
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (NYSE: VRX) saw its shares hit a multiyear low on Tuesday after it was announced that Bill Ackman would be selling off his stake in the company and stepping down from the board. Unfortunately for Valeant, with Ackman’s departure he seems to be screaming abandon ship.
Read at
24/7 Wall St.
Read at
News Release
