|
French Medtech LISI Medical Remmele to Double Facility Size, Hire in Minnesota
3/15/2017 7:31:23 AM
Medical device manufacturer LISI Medical Remmele Inc. is investing $9.4 million to nearly double the square footage of its Big Lake facility and bring on 19 new employees.
The state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) said Tuesday that it would provide a $345,000 grant to support the project. The funds will be transferred to LISI Medical Remmele after it meets its investment and hiring commitments, DEED noted.
comments powered by