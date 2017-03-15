 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

French Medtech LISI Medical Remmele to Double Facility Size, Hire in Minnesota



3/15/2017 7:31:23 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Medical device manufacturer LISI Medical Remmele Inc. is investing $9.4 million to nearly double the square footage of its Big Lake facility and bring on 19 new employees.

The state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) said Tuesday that it would provide a $345,000 grant to support the project. The funds will be transferred to LISI Medical Remmele after it meets its investment and hiring commitments, DEED noted.

Read at News Release
Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 