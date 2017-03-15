 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3 Reasons Why Gilead (GILD) Will Buy Incyte (INCY)—and 1 Reason Why It Won't



3/15/2017 7:06:21 AM

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CEO John Milligan made the audience laugh at the Barclays healthcare conference on Tuesday. Barclays analyst Geoff Meacham referenced a letter he had sent to Gilead's management team urging the company to take steps to increase its valuation, including making transformational acquisitions. Milligan's response was perfectly timed: "There was a letter?"

