PRA Health Sciences' Special Mix Could Have More To Offer



3/15/2017 6:53:18 AM

It's hard enough to find undervalued stocks today, and a stock that is already up more than 40% over the last year and within a few percentage points of its 52-week high is not initially the most promising candidate. To be sure, PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) is not conventionally cheap on backward-looking multiples and there are valid concerns that the CRO market could be in for a harder stretch as biotech funding dries up and Big Pharma pushes another round of consolidation. On the other hand, PRA's strong foundation in clinical trial management and its growing capabilities in strategic outsourcing and data/analytics shouldn't be ignored, and I believe there are opportunities here for the company to outgrow its addressed market.

Read at Seeking Alpha


