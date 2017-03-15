 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Despite Expansion Overall, Roche Diabetes Care Lays Off 157



3/15/2017 6:51:15 AM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. announced Tuesday that it will lay off 157 employees as it restructures its U.S. Commercial Operations, 42 of which are Indianapolis-based.

The company says 133 of those employees are full-time and 24 are contractors.

Roche said in a statement that it made the decision to address the competitive diabetes care market and secure the long-term viability of its business.

Read at Fox News


