Despite Expansion Overall, Roche Diabetes Care Lays Off 157
3/15/2017 6:51:15 AM
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. announced Tuesday that it will lay off 157 employees as it restructures its U.S. Commercial Operations, 42 of which are Indianapolis-based.
The company says 133 of those employees are full-time and 24 are contractors.
Roche said in a statement that it made the decision to address the competitive diabetes care market and secure the long-term viability of its business.
