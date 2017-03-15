|
This Pharma Tripled Investors' Cash Over the Past Year
3/15/2017 6:38:58 AM
The stock market provides solid returns over time, but individual stocks are the way to go if you want blockbuster gains. If you can find the top stocks in the market, you can dramatically improve your investing returns over time by simply buying an index of hundreds of different stocks.
Over the past year, a select few stocks have managed to triple their shareholders' money, including Gol Intelligent Airlines, GW Pharmaceuticals, and Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF). Yet just because stocks have climbed in the past doesn't mean they'll keep going, so it's important to look closely at these companies to see what prospects they still have ahead of them.
comments powered by