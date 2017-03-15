|
World's Smartest Billionaire Upped Position in This Bay Area Biotech
3/15/2017 6:37:15 AM
Nicknamed “the world’s smartest billionaire” by the Financial Times, Jim Simons founded the highly successful $63 billion Renaissance Technologies fund. According to recently-released 13F forms filed with the SEC, we can see that in Q4 the fund upped its Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and Gilead Sciences, Inc. positions but cut back its exposure to NVIDIA Corporation.
With a personal wealth of $18 billion, Simons is an award-winning mathematician and professor who started his career cracking Cold War codes. Last year he described how these same mathematical skills helped him reach investing gold: “In looking at the data, after a while I realized: it looks like there’s some structure here. And I hired a few mathematicians, and we started making some models — just the kind of thing we did back at IDA [Institute for Defense Analyses]. You design an algorithm — you test it out on a computer. Does it work? Doesn’t it work? And so on.”
comments powered by