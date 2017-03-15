 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

World's Smartest Billionaire Upped Position in This Bay Area Biotech



3/15/2017 6:37:15 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Nicknamed “the world’s smartest billionaire” by the Financial Times, Jim Simons founded the highly successful $63 billion Renaissance Technologies fund. According to recently-released 13F forms filed with the SEC, we can see that in Q4 the fund upped its Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and Gilead Sciences, Inc. positions but cut back its exposure to NVIDIA Corporation.

With a personal wealth of $18 billion, Simons is an award-winning mathematician and professor who started his career cracking Cold War codes. Last year he described how these same mathematical skills helped him reach investing gold: “In looking at the data, after a while I realized: it looks like there’s some structure here. And I hired a few mathematicians, and we started making some models — just the kind of thing we did back at IDA [Institute for Defense Analyses]. You design an algorithm — you test it out on a computer. Does it work? Doesn’t it work? And so on.”

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 