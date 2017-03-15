 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Pfizer (PFE) Will Not Make Another Mega M&A Deal Anytime Soon



3/15/2017 6:27:15 AM

We had the opportunity to host an investor meeting with members of Pfizer’s management team, including Albert Bourla, Group President, Innovative Health, Mace Rothenberg, SVP, Chief Development Officer, Oncology and Chris Boshoff, VP, Early Development, Translational and Immuno-Oncology.

Given the attendees at the meeting, much of the focus was on Pfizer’s (ticker: PFE) progress with its oncology portfolio, although broader topics such as drug pricing and Pfizer’s appetite for large scale M&A were also discussed.

