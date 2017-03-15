|
How 3 Laid Off Employees Turned Pfizer (PFE)'s Discarded Compounds Into Novartis AG (NVS) Gold
3/15/2017 6:26:13 AM
It is a situation that happens all too often these days. A biopharmaceutical company undergoes a major change, be it a merger/acquisition, downsizing, or simply shifting therapeutic area focus. In times like these, a company will likely eliminate whole R&D programs, disband the team working in these areas, or shelve projects. The people working on these programs then move on with their lives, seeking new jobs either within the company or seeking employment elsewhere.
comments powered by