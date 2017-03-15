 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Alums Rake in $200 Million Biotech-Healthcare Fund Dubbed Biomatics Capital



3/15/2017 6:18:42 AM

Boris Nikolic and Julie Sunderland have been investing in razor-edge life sciences and healthcare tech for the past 7 years, honing their expertise while working with Bill Gates and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Now, they’ve put the finishing touches to a $200 million fund, dubbed Biomatics Capital, which is already well down the road to making its first slate of selections. And they are out to help seed the tech revolution.

Through the past few years, Sunderland tells me, she and Nikolic have acquired a yen for breakthrough science and technology which promises to break the mold on the way diseases are treated.

