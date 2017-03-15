 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
New Smart Sensor For Measuring Glucose from Skin, Institute for Basic Science Reveals



3/15/2017 6:16:26 AM

The sweat excreted by our skin contains small amounts of glucose that correlate with the concentration of glucose in the blood. Various technical challenges, such as small sample volume, temperature differences, and movement of the skin, have prevented sweat-based glucometry beyond the research lab. Scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea hope that a new sensor they’ve developed is a big step toward overcoming many of the challenges of measuring glucose from sweat on the skin in real-life conditions.

