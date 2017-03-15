|
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Steals Tesaro (TSRO)'s PARP Thunder With Phase III Ovarian Cancer Data
3/15/2017 6:15:25 AM
AstraZeneca spelled out its impressive Phase III data for Lynparza (olaparib) pills, which will now line up against Tesaro’s rival PARP niraparib.
In a central, blinded review the drug achieved a median progression free survival rate of 30.2 months in germline BRCA-mutated, platinum-sensitive, relapsed ovarian cancer patients versus 5.5 months for the placebo arm, a solid success for AstraZeneca, which badly needs to continue to build up its oncology group if CEO Pascal Soriot expects to achieve anything like the big turnaround he’s been promising investors for years.
