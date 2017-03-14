|
Boston Scientific (BSX) Co-Founder Abele: Mexico Should Buy Twitter To Thwart Trump
3/14/2017 7:34:10 AM
John Abele, the co-founder of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), joked that Mexico should buy Twitter to stop President Donald Trump’s social media attacks on the country at the Connected Patient Big Data Challenge last night.
“The solution for Mexico to stop Donald from dumping on it is for them to buy Twitter. That’s innovation,” Abele said, passing along a joke from an unnamed friend.
