 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Biomerics' New $38.5 Million HQ Will Create 380 Jobs



3/14/2017 7:31:35 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Biomerics, a Utah company that has become a big player in the medical-device industry, has decided to build a new corporate headquarters in the state.

To support that $38.5 million capital investment, which is projected to create 380 jobs and generate $133 million in wages over the next eight years, the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) board on Thursday approved a plan to give the company a post-performance tax credit of up to $3 million.

"Biomerics is a Utah success story and a major player in both manufacturing and life sciences," GOED Executive Director Val Hale said of the company, which has established offices in five locations since being founded in 2009.

Read at News Release
Read at Salt Lake Tribune
Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 