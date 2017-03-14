Employer:
Biomerics
' New $38.5 Million HQ Will Create 380 Jobs
Tweet
3/14/2017 7:31:35 AM
Biomerics, a Utah company that has become a big player in the medical-device industry, has decided to build a new corporate headquarters in the state.
To support that $38.5 million capital investment, which is projected to create 380 jobs and generate $133 million in wages over the next eight years, the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) board on Thursday approved a plan to give the company a post-performance tax credit of up to $3 million.
"Biomerics is a Utah success story and a major player in both manufacturing and life sciences," GOED Executive Director Val Hale said of the company, which has established offices in five locations since being founded in 2009.
