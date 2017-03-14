Employer:
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Suspicious Item Near Capitol Identified As Medical Device
3/14/2017 7:30:53 AM
Police closed an intersection near the Colorado Capitol building Monday night due to a suspicious item on an RTD bus.
The item was found on the bus in the 1300 block of Grant Street. Police said the intersection of 14th and Sherman was closed due to the investigation and the bomb squad was called in.
Police determined the item was a child's medical device.
News Release
