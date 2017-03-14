|
Can New Lab Space In Palm Beach Gardens Keep Scripps Spinoffs In Town?
3/14/2017 7:02:00 AM
As Palm Beach County struggles to fulfill its biotech potential, new lab space in Palm Beach Gardens will offer budding entrepreneurs a place to land.
Nuvo Development has proposed a new, 18,650-square-foot lab/research and development building in the Business Center at the Gardens at Riverside Drive and Buckeye Street. The developer based in Winter Park also wants to build a three-story self-storage facility on the property near the Comcast Service Center.
