3 M&A Scenarios For Gilead (GILD)



3/14/2017 7:00:36 AM

One of the big stories in the biotech sector last week as it continues to be unable to break long-standing upward resistance levels, was the increasing amount of pressure Gilead Sciences (GILD) is coming under to do something on the M&A front. Major shareholders & well-known analysts are becoming increasingly vocal about the need for management to utilize its considerable financial firepower to find a growth engine outside of its core HCV & HIV franchises. After two years of being a huge laggard in the market, they also want something to change the narrative on the stock which is solely focused on declining sales in the hepatitis C market.

Read at Seeking Alpha


