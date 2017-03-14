|
India's Sun Pharma (SUNPHARMA.NS) Says U.S. FDA to Lift Ban on Mohali Plant Exports
3/14/2017 6:53:05 AM
India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said U.S. regulators plan to lift a ban on its Mohali plant in northern India, paving the way for a resumption of exports to the company's biggest market after four years.
The move would come as a boost to Sun, whose U.S. growth has been hit over the past year as five of its plants face supply restrictions due to regulatory issues. Sun's shares surged as much as 6.8 percent in Mumbai on Tuesday to a three-month high after the announcement.
comments powered by