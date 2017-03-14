 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Bernie Sanders: Trump Must Stop Sanofi (SNY)'s Exclusive Zika Deal



3/14/2017 6:49:50 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Sen. Bernie Sanders isn't happy about a potential deal between President Donald Trump and a major pharmaceutical company.

In an opinion piece in The New York Times, Sanders said the Trump administration was "on the brink of making a bad deal" that would give the French drugmaker Sanofi the exclusive license to patents for a Zika vaccine.

Sanofi has been working on a vaccine for Zika since February 2016 and has received $43 million in government funding to get the drug through development.

Read at Business Insider
Read at New York Times
Read at Huffington Post
Read at nj.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 