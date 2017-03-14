|
Bernie Sanders: Trump Must Stop Sanofi (SNY)'s Exclusive Zika Deal
3/14/2017 6:49:50 AM
Sen. Bernie Sanders isn't happy about a potential deal between President Donald Trump and a major pharmaceutical company.
In an opinion piece in The New York Times, Sanders said the Trump administration was "on the brink of making a bad deal" that would give the French drugmaker Sanofi the exclusive license to patents for a Zika vaccine.
Sanofi has been working on a vaccine for Zika since February 2016 and has received $43 million in government funding to get the drug through development.
