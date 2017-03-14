|
Valeant (VRX): Did Ackman Dodge Equity Dilution?
3/14/2017 6:48:41 AM
Bill Ackman, Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) well-known shareholder and board member, has sold his 27.2 million position in Valeant at $11 per share and quit the board. The stock lost almost 9 percent after hours Monday, and further losses are likely when the market opens on March 14, 2017. Valeant only represented a small portion of Ackman's Pershing Square portfolio, and the investor claims the holding required a disproportionate amount of time and resources that could be better used on other projects.
