Possible Cures. Mystery Deaths. Daunting Costs. Can CAR-T Be Tamed?
3/14/2017 6:47:23 AM
It’s a struggle that comic-book fans know well. Ordinary people, bestowed with super powers from a spider bite or gamma rays, struggle to harness their own abilities.
T cells, key soldiers of the immune system, are wrestling with new-found super powers, too. Certain T cells hunt down invasive viruses, bacteria, and the body’s own bad seeds—the early signs of cancer. But cancer has ways of evading the immune system, so researchers are engineering T cells to give them extra cancer-fighting talents.
