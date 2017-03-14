The Lone Star State's Peloton Therapeutics Banks Another $22.2 Million, Bringing Its Total Raise to $74.6 Million

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., a drug discovery and development company focused on advancing first-in-class, small molecule cancer therapies, announced today the exercise of an optional tranche of its previously-announced Series D financing round. With the exercise of this optional tranche, investors added $22.2 million to the earlier Series D close of $52.4 million, bringing the full amount raised in the Series D financing round to $74.6 million.

“This financing represents a strong vote of confidence in our science and the value of our programs, including the potential of our HIF-2a antagonists to impact the treatment of renal and other cancers,” said John A. Josey, Ph.D., Peloton’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased with the continued support from our investors.”

Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops novel small molecule cancer therapies targeting unexploited molecular vulnerabilities. Peloton Therapeutics’ lead programs are small molecule inhibitors targeting hypoxia inducible factor-2a (HIF-2a), a transcription factor implicated in the development and progression of kidney and other cancers. To learn more about Peloton Therapeutics, visit www.pelotontherapeutics.com.

