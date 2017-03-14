The Lone Star State's Peloton Therapeutics Banks Another $22.2 Million, Bringing Its Total Raise to $74.6 Million

Peloton Therapeutics Completes $22.2 Million Private Financing
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., a drug discovery and development company
focused on advancing first-in-class, small molecule cancer therapies,
announced today the exercise of an optional tranche of its
previously-announced Series D financing round. With the exercise of this
optional tranche, investors added $22.2 million to the earlier Series D
close of $52.4 million, bringing the full amount raised in the Series D
financing round to $74.6 million.
“We are pleased
with the continued support from our investors.”
“This financing represents a strong vote of confidence in our science
and the value of our programs, including the potential of our HIF-2a
antagonists to impact the treatment of renal and other cancers,” said
John A. Josey, Ph.D., Peloton’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased
with the continued support from our investors.”
About Peloton Therapeutics
Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company
that discovers and develops novel small molecule cancer therapies
targeting unexploited molecular vulnerabilities. Peloton Therapeutics’
lead programs are small molecule inhibitors targeting hypoxia inducible
factor-2a (HIF-2a), a transcription factor implicated in the development
and progression of kidney and other cancers. To learn more about Peloton
Therapeutics, visit www.pelotontherapeutics.com.
© 2017 Peloton Therapeutics, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Peloton Contact:
Michael F. Haller, Ph.D.
Chief
Business Officer
+1 972-629-4100
or
Media Contact:
Sam
Brown Inc.
Mike Beyer, +1 312-961-2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com