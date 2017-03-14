|
3 Biotechs That Quietly Hit 52-Week Highs, And May Gain More in the Future
3/14/2017 6:08:02 AM
If you bought Cara Therapeutics Inc, Array Biopharma Inc, or Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings shares last year, then you have a problem the rest of us wish we had. These biotech stocks reached stratospheric highs recently, and they look like they might climb higher.
Then again, they could come crashing back to earth. If you're wondering whether to take a profit, hang on for the next stage, or start a new position, here's a look at some potential catalysts for each stock.
On the periphery
Painkillers are a big business -- and a big problem. The U.S. market for opioids was about $11 billion in 2014, and it's growing steadily. Sadly, opioids are also the most heavily abused class of drugs in the nation.
