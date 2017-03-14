 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

BodyCap e-Celsius Electronic Pill For Core Body Temperature Monitoring



3/14/2017 6:02:24 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
BodyCap, a company based in Caen, France, won the European CE Mark to introduce its e-Celsius swallowable wireless thermometer. Designed to monitor patients’ core temperature, the e-Celsius looks like and is ingested just like a regular drug capsule. As it moves down the GI tract, every 30 seconds the device wirelessly transmits data to an “e-Viewer” that displays the readings and records the temperature during the pill’s journey.

Read at medgadget


comments powered by Disqus
medgadget
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 