BodyCap e-Celsius Electronic Pill For Core Body Temperature Monitoring
3/14/2017 6:02:24 AM
BodyCap, a company based in Caen, France, won the European CE Mark to introduce its e-Celsius swallowable wireless thermometer. Designed to monitor patients’ core temperature, the e-Celsius looks like and is ingested just like a regular drug capsule. As it moves down the GI tract, every 30 seconds the device wirelessly transmits data to an “e-Viewer” that displays the readings and records the temperature during the pill’s journey.
