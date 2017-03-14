 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
No More Needle And Thread? This Startup Is Developing A High-Tech Replacement For Stitches



3/14/2017 5:59:54 AM

Whether they’re on a busted lip or helping close wounds after surgery, stitches and other sutures are a familiar presence in the medical world.

They’ve long been the best standard of care for closing wounds, but one Seattle-based startup is hoping to find success with a high-tech alternative to the old-fashioned needle-and-thread approach.

The startup is KitoTech Medical, which was spun out of the University of Washington by biotech entrepreneur Ronald Berenson in 2013.


