What a Gilead (GILD)-Incyte (INCY) Marriage Would Look Like

|
3/14/2017 5:58:05 AM
Merrill Lynch reiterated a Neutral rating for Gilead with a $76 price target. The firm believes that given the faster-than-expected decline of Gilead’s hepatitis C vaccine (HCV) business and a lack of new revenue stream, Merrill Lynch sees the strategic rationale to acquire an oncology pipeline that has the potential to reinvigorate growth for Gilead. The Neutral rating is based on the declining HCV franchise but partially offset by the growing HIV business.
comments powered by