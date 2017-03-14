 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

What a Gilead (GILD)-Incyte (INCY) Marriage Would Look Like



3/14/2017 5:58:05 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Merrill Lynch reiterated a Neutral rating for Gilead with a $76 price target. The firm believes that given the faster-than-expected decline of Gilead’s hepatitis C vaccine (HCV) business and a lack of new revenue stream, Merrill Lynch sees the strategic rationale to acquire an oncology pipeline that has the potential to reinvigorate growth for Gilead. The Neutral rating is based on the declining HCV franchise but partially offset by the growing HIV business.

Read at 24/7 Wall St.


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 