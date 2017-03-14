|
Ackman Is Finally Done With Valeant (VRX), Takes $2.8 Billion Loss and Will Step Down From Board
3/14/2017 5:52:40 AM
Bill Ackman has finally conceded defeat on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
After waging a costly and outspoken public defense of the controversial drugmaker, its once-biggest champion sold his entire stake in the company at a loss and said he will leave the board.
Precise figures are hard to come by, but public filings suggest that Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management may have lost $2.8 billion just on the Valeant shares it owned at the end of 2016, with overall losses likely to be much higher. The shares have plunged more than 90 percent from their peak.
