 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

The 3 Most Important Numbers For Exelixis (EXEL)



3/14/2017 5:50:43 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) boasts several numbers that make its shareholders smile. The biotech's stock has soared more than 430% over the past 12 months. Its most promising drug, Cabometyx, has quickly captured around 20% of the market share as a second-line treatment for kidney cancer and 35% as a third-line treatment for the indication.

Those numbers are impressive. But here are the three numbers that are most important for Exelixis going forward.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 