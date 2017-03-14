|
The 3 Most Important Numbers For Exelixis (EXEL)
3/14/2017 5:50:43 AM
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) boasts several numbers that make its shareholders smile. The biotech's stock has soared more than 430% over the past 12 months. Its most promising drug, Cabometyx, has quickly captured around 20% of the market share as a second-line treatment for kidney cancer and 35% as a third-line treatment for the indication.
Those numbers are impressive. But here are the three numbers that are most important for Exelixis going forward.
comments powered by