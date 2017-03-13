 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

3D Medical Manufacturing to Create 178 New Jobs in Florida Expansion



3/13/2017 6:56:18 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A medical device manufacturing company has been persuaded to stick around Palm Beach County and expand locally.

County commissioners will vote on Tuesday to formalize a job-growth incentive deal with 3D Medical Manufacturing, a producer of implants, cutting tools and similar instruments.

The Business Journal first reported on the proposal in September, when the commission agenda referred to 3D Medical Manufacturing by the alias “Project Cranium.”



comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 