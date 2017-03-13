Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
3D Medical Manufacturing
to Create 178 New Jobs in Florida Expansion
3/13/2017 6:56:18 AM
A medical device manufacturing company has been persuaded to stick around Palm Beach County and expand locally.
County commissioners will vote on Tuesday to formalize a job-growth incentive deal with 3D Medical Manufacturing, a producer of implants, cutting tools and similar instruments.
The Business Journal first reported on the proposal in September, when the commission agenda referred to 3D Medical Manufacturing by the alias “Project Cranium.”
Read at
Palm Beach Post
Read at
South Florida Business Journal
