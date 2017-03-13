|
2 Biotech Startups From SXSW You Need to Know About
3/13/2017 6:51:21 AM
Sound Scouts, an Australian-based business that developed a DIY hearing test app that parents can download and run for their children, emerged as the winner of the SXSW Accelerator pitch competition in the digital health and wearables track, according to an emailed announcement from the organizers. The test is cleverly disguised as a game designed to create a more interactive experience for kids but alert parents to any hearing problems that warrant attention from healthcare professionals.
It wasn’t immediately clear what Sound Scouts’ plans for the U.S. market are, but Founder Carolyn Mee said during her initial presentation that she wants to make the product available to adults and children around the world.
comments powered by