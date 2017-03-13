 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Researchers Figured Out What's Special About The Brains Of Super-Memorizers, Neuron Reveals



3/13/2017

We often think of prodigious memory as an arcane skill — almost indistinguishable from magic to those of us who no longer remember more than a few key phone numbers. But the ability to recall an epic poem or the full sequence of a deck of cards may be less mysterious than it seems.

According to a study published March 8 in the journal Neuron, the brains of 17 of the world's top 50 memory champions actually look fairly similar to the brains of people with no standout memory.




Neuron
  		 

