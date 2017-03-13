|
Could This Be The Biggest Biotech Breakthrough Of The Decade?
3/13/2017 6:12:35 AM
A little-known, visionary biotech company is gearing up to release a potentially ground-breaking medical device that could help prevent strokes. It could help save six million lives a year—or a life every 4 minutes.
The unique new technology is the Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS), by CVR Medical, and its futuristic system is designed to sense the leading indicator of strokes in only 2 minutes, and at a cost that will make it affordable and accessible to everyone.
comments powered by