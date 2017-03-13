 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Jet Powered Pill Shoots Vaccine Into Cheek to Avoid Injections, UC Berkeley Study Reveals



3/13/2017 5:56:46 AM

At University of California Berkeley researchers have developed an innovative new way of delivering vaccines that may one day be an option over scary, and slightly painful, needle injections. The MucoJet device is a pill that, when pushed against the cheek, releases its cargo in the form of a microjet. The pressure generated is enough to push large molecules through the mucosal layer and into tissue that’s usually highly concentrated with immune cells.

