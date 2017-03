Dividends are few and far between for biotech stocks. Most biotechs either don't have the money to pay out dividends or choose to reinvest profits to fund more growth.However, there are a handful of biotechs that do pay dividends. Three claim dividend yields of 2% or greater: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). Which of these biotechs is the best dividend stock?