 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Rumors Surface M&A-Desperate Gilead (GILD) is Nearing a Deal to Buy Incyte (INCY)



3/13/2017 5:36:44 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Gilead is close to an agreement to acquire Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company Incyte, according to a person claiming to have knowledge of the matter. Talks are said to be at an advanced stage but specifics on timing and price weren't mentioned.

Gilead, based in California, has been under intense pressure from investors to find a way to convert its multi-billion cash hoard into growth, but recent efforts have fallen flat.

Amid criticism from some investors and Wall Street analysts, management at Gilead acknowledged on its fourth quarter conference call that growth would be challenging over the next couple of years without some sort of acquisition, stoking speculation about a takeover of Incyte or another biotech. But in some circles patience has worn thin.

Read at Street Insider
Read at The Street.com
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 