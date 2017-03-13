|
Rumors Surface M&A-Desperate Gilead (GILD) is Nearing a Deal to Buy Incyte (INCY)
3/13/2017 5:36:44 AM
Gilead is close to an agreement to acquire Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company Incyte, according to a person claiming to have knowledge of the matter. Talks are said to be at an advanced stage but specifics on timing and price weren't mentioned.
Gilead, based in California, has been under intense pressure from investors to find a way to convert its multi-billion cash hoard into growth, but recent efforts have fallen flat.
Amid criticism from some investors and Wall Street analysts, management at Gilead acknowledged on its fourth quarter conference call that growth would be challenging over the next couple of years without some sort of acquisition, stoking speculation about a takeover of Incyte or another biotech. But in some circles patience has worn thin.
comments powered by