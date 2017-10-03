|
Trump's Pick for New FDA Head Getting Down to the Wire
3/10/2017 12:23:58 PM
Scott Gottlieb, a former deputy commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is President Donald Trump’s leading choice to head the agency, according to people familiar with the matter.
Gottlieb, 44, served in several senior positions at the FDA during the George W. Bush administration. His likely nomination, which could come as early as Friday, was described by people who spoke on condition of anonymity because the selection hasn’t been made public. He has been the drug industry’s preferred choice as well as that of investors. Gottlieb has talked extensively about how to lower the cost of prescription drugs by modernizing the agency’s approval process and speeding cheaper generic competitors to market.
