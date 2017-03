Boston Scientific (BSX) Commits to 10 More Years in SoCal Space, Plans to Hire

Boston Scientific Corp. has renewed its current lease in Valencia and extended it for 10 years with plans to add employees, according to CBRE Group Inc.The medical device manufacturer leases 342,000 square feet at 25129 and 25155 Rye Canyon Loop at the Southern California Innovation Park, originally named the Mann Biomedical Park.The park is owned by Valencia Biomedical Park, a joint venture between Oaktree Capital Management and Intertex Cos. The venture has recently renovated the park and is planning additional work on the campus, CBRE said.