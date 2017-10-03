Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Boston Scientific
(
BSX
) Commits to 10 More Years in SoCal Space, Plans to Hire
Tweet
3/10/2017 7:55:11 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Boston Scientific Corp. has renewed its current lease in Valencia and extended it for 10 years with plans to add employees, according to CBRE Group Inc.
The medical device manufacturer leases 342,000 square feet at 25129 and 25155 Rye Canyon Loop at the Southern California Innovation Park, originally named the Mann Biomedical Park.
The park is owned by Valencia Biomedical Park, a joint venture between Oaktree Capital Management and Intertex Cos. The venture has recently renovated the park and is planning additional work on the campus, CBRE said.
Read at
San Fernando Valley Business Journal
Read at
News Release
Related News
Boston Scientific
(BSX) Aims for Major Cost Reductions in Global Restructuring
Durham's
Argos
(ARGS) Takes Ax to 38% of Workforce
Boston Scientific
(BSX) Engineer to Be Sentenced Today for Trade Secret Theft
Retrophin
(RTRX) to Close Down Cambridge Operations, Cut Jobs in Consolidation Move
Device Tax Reprieve Led
Boston Scientific
(BSX) to Hire Thousands Globally in 2016
2 Pharma Stocks That Billionaires Piled Up On Recently
Boston Scientific
(BSX) Gets in on
Corindus Vascular Robotics
's $45 Million Funding Round
Biotech Guru's
Roivant Sciences
Could Soon Double Its Headcount in North Carolina
Boston Scientific
(BSX) Sinks After Recalling All Lotus Heart Valves
Pfizer
(PFE) Eyes $100 Million Expansion, New Jobs in North Carolina
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
San Fernando Valley Business Journal
•
News Release
•
Boston Scientific Corporation
•
Biotech/Pharma - Real Estate
•
Medical Devices
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Real Estate
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Industry, Jobs